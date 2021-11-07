Mr. Roger William Riddle, 56, passed away Friday
November 5, 2021 at the Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born in Canton, Ohio on September 20, 1964 to Len Riddle and Irene
Baltimore Riddle who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his sisters, Debbie Xixis, Melva Blanton and Tammy
Parham; brothers, Johnny Stacey and Charles Flynn; several nieces and
nephews.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday in the funeral home chapel
with burial to follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Tuesday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester,
Tennessee