Roger M. McGee of Fayetteville passed this life on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 70. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, December 26 at 11:00AM at Stewart Cemetery.
A native of Lincoln County, Mr. McGee was the son of the late Marjorie McGee. He was a truck driver for many years and enjoyed traveling and working on his farm.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by brothers, John Butler McGee and Tom McGee.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 49 years, Bennie McGee; daughter, Cheryl McGee; grandchildren, Jesse Walker and Savannah McGee; great grandson, Bryant McGee.
