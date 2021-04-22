Roger Dale Finchum Sr. (Spider & Papaw) of Hendersonville passed this life
peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the age of 74.
Roger was born to Frances and Ernest Buford Finchum on March 12, 1947. He
graduated from Tennessee Preparatory School (CTPS) in 1965. Here is where
he met and married his lifelong love and partner, Shirley. They were
married for almost 56 years. Roger was an avid golfer, loved to travel
extensively and he enjoyed eating out as well as a home cooked meal. His
children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. He was
always there in times of need for anyone in his family and defined the term
“Family Man”. You knew you could always count on him to listen or be there
when needed.
Mr. Finchum is survived by his wife, Shirley*; *children, Trina and
Jeffrey; five grandchildren, Courtney, Alex, Andrew, Trey and Natalie and
two brothers, Ricky and Keith Finchum. In addition to his parents, he was
preceded in death by three sisters, Debbie, Sharon and Pokey and his eldest
son, Roger Finchum Jr.
There will be no services, only a small family memorial service. He was
loved tremendously and will be missed more than he will ever know. If you
would like to honor his memory, please contribute to the lung cancer
research.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.