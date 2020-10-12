Mr. Roger Dale Baker, age 65, of Manchester, TN, passed
away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his residence.
Roger was born in Franklin Co., TN to his late parents Lloyd Baker and
Margaret Roach Baker. He was an employee with PCA for 15-20 years and was
also an employee of WISCO for 10 years. Roger’s main passion was riding his
Harley Davidson motorcycle. Besides his motorcycle, he loved fishing and
hunting, was a 2nd degree blackbelt, had a great sense of humor and was a
jokester. Roger never knew a stranger and loved everyone he met and loved
his family & friends dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in
death by brothers, Ray Baker, Jerry Baker, and Pat Baker.
Roger is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah Temple Baker; sons,
Benji (Alisha) Baker and Jesse Baker; brother, Glen Baker; sister, Mary
Kimbril; sister-in-law, Freida Baker; grandchildren, Tia Baker, Ethan
Baker, Eli Baker, Kannon Baker, Braxton Baker, Ashtyn Lewis, Makayla &
Malaiah Qualls, several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 4:00pm until
8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from the chapel of Central
Funeral Home with Lloyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Concord
Cemetery.
