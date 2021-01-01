Rodney W Casbon Jr.

Rodney “Robbie” W Casbon Jr of Manchester passed this life on Wednesday,
December 30, 2020 at the age of 26. Services are scheduled for Tuesday,
January 5, 2020 at 6 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with visitation
form 4 – 6 PM.
A native of Manchester, he was the son of Rodney Casbon Sr (Denise) of
Tullahoma and Donna Nevins (Dan) of Manchester. He attended the Lighthouse
Church in Tullahoma and was active in their food ministry. He enjoyed
helping people. He collected guns and knives and enjoyed video gaming and
cosplay. His favorite movie was a childhood favorite “The Lion King”.
“Robbie” was preceded in by grandfather, Richard Dale Fisher and
grandmother, Juanita C Cardenal.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by grandmother, Shirley Marie
Young of Manchester; sisters, Kathleen Haynes and Jennifer Anglin, both of
Tullahoma and Stephanie and Savannah Casbon, both of Manchester; aunt
Sharon Williams of Manchester; uncle Keith Cardenal of Manchester and
several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his name to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.