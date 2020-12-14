Rodney Peterson, more known simply as Rod (or Mustang), passed away from
this earth on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford hospital
in Murfreesboro, at the age 77 years, 4 months, and 22 days.
Rod loved spending time with his family and caring for and riding his
horses. Nothing made him happier than sharing his love for horses with
family and telling a good story at dinnertime. Rod traveled the country
many times over as a truck driver for nearly 60 years. During his travels,
Rod, who never met a stranger, made countless friends from coast to coast.
Rod is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy Lovell Peterson; one
son, Scott Peterson and his wife, Khristi; one daughter, LeAnna Brown;
grandchildren, Josh Peterson and his wife, Holly, Dale Peterson, Lee Brown
and his wife, Margaret; great grandchildren, Cole Fowler, Gracie Fowler,
and Allison Brown; special niece, Michelle Phillips; and a host of friends.
Rod is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Virginia Lovell and
son-in-law, Ken Brown.
No services are planned at this time due to Covid.
