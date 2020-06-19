Robin Elizabeth Fletcher Rohling 6/17/20

Robin Elizabeth Fletcher Rohling of Lynchburg, TN passed away on June 17,
2020, at her brother’s residence. She was 57.
Robin was born on August 1, 1962 in Woodbury, TN to Rondell Edward Fletcher
and Linda Fay Shelton Fletcher. She was an adventurous outdoors person who
loved animals. Her nephew, nieces, and great nieces adored her. She was a
dedicated daughter, sister, and aunt. She graduated from Lincoln County
High School and later from Roane State Community College. She was a dental
hygienist for over thirty years and her last position was helping educate
parents and students about dental health.
Survivors include her mother, Linda Fay Shelton Fletcher of Fayetteville,
TN; brother, Ritchie E. Fletcher and his wife Cindy of Manchester, TN;
nephew, Robert Fletcher of Seattle, WA; nieces, Samantha and Laura Beth
Fletcher; and two great nieces, Elli and Amiah, all of Manchester, TN.
Robin was preceded in death by her father, Rondell Edward Fletcher.
There will be no funeral service for Ms. Rohling. Cremation Services
were provided by Manchester Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. In lieu of
flowers, memorials may be made to your local “no kill” animal shelter, or
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN
38105-9959. Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rohling family.