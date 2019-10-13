Roberta H. Carden, 88, of Tullahoma, TN passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Manchester, TN on January 24th, 1931 to Charlie and Annie Hobbs Henderson.
She is preceded in death by husband Charles Leighton Carden, sister Vennie L. Norris (Bennie), and brother Robert E. Henderson.
She is survived by three children: Charles G. Carden (Candace), of Old Hickory, TN; Donald L. Carden, of Normandy, TN; Brian C. Cherubini (Timothy), of Williamstown, MA; and daughter in-law Barbara Carden. Four brothers: Charles G. “Junior” Henderson, of Nashville, TN; Royce Henderson (Ann), of Winter Haven, FL; Willard Henderson (Brenda), of Manchester, TN; and Randolph Henderson (Virginia), of Shelbyville, TN.
She is also survived by four grandchildren: Donna L. Galloway (Alan) of Murfreesboro, TN; Shaun C. Carden (Christina) of Murfreesboro, TN; Jennifer Boone of Smyrna, TN; Taylor Winton (Ryan) of Tullahoma, TN; nine great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews and her best friend in the world, Marie Fulton.
Roberta had a wonderful spirit, loving nature and a sense of adventure throughout her lifetime. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Memorial arrangements are being made with Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home and will be announced at a later date.