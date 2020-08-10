Graveside services for Mr. Robert Wayne Hill, age 78, will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 11:45 AM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Hill passed from this life surrounded by his loving family Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Robert was a native of Coffee and Franklin County. He was the son of the late Van and Myrtle Thompson Hill. Robert was a 1960 graduate of Coffee County High School. He worked many years at Colonial Shirt Factory and PCA Apparel. He was a Baptist.
Robert is preceded in death by seven brothers, Aubrey, Jess, Clark, Steve, Sewell, Frank, and Woodard Hill; two sisters, Frances Starks and Marie West; infant daughter, Tina Lynn Hill.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Roberts Hill; one son, Jeffrey Wayne (Pam) Hill of Manchester; one granddaughter, Tiffany Kayla Hill; one great-granddaughter, Jaiden Kay Brown; one sister, Peggy Trussell of Tracy City; one brother, Joe Hill of Manchester; several nieces and nephews.
