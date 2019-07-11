Robert Thomas Crook

Crook, Robert Thomas, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 at NHC at the age of 83. Mr. Crook was born in Syracuse, New York to the late Thomas Francis and Ruth Huntley Crook and raised in upstate New York near Syracuse. His sister was Margaret Crook Humphrey. Bob graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York with a BS in Aeronautical Engineering in 1958. He moved to Dayton, Ohio, working in Aircraft Lab’s Wind Tunnel Branch at Wright Patterson AFB. While at WPAFB, he served as a project engineer in the 20’ Subsonic Tunnel, the 10’ Transonic Tunnel and the High Temperature Mach 4 Facility. While in Dayton, Bob met and married Judith Ann Dausch and they have been married for 58 years. In 1963, Bob and Judy moved to St. Louis where Bob worked at McDonnell Aircraft in the Gas Dynamics Lab where he did technology development in the Hotshot and Polysonic Wind Tunnels. He also did Test Project engineering in company tunnels as well as AEDC and NASA tunnels (mostly F-4 development tests and F-15 configuration development and stores compatibility testing). Bob also attended the University of Missouri at Rolla and obtained his master’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering and Engineering Management. He and Judith moved to Tullahoma in 1974, working for the Air Force at AEDC in several jobs, ending as Deputy Director of Technology and retired in 2006. Bob was a charter member of the Tullahoma chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America. He sang in the chorus and several quartets and served in several offices. He was also a charter member of the Highland Rim Bicycle Club, which was founded in 1974 and remained an active member until his death. He served several times in all club offices but his main activity was planning and participation in the weekly club rides. Bob has been a member of the Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club since 2001 and was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Judy Crook of Tullahoma; and several nieces and nephews. No services are currently planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
