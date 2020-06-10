Robert T. “Bob” Prather 6/8/20

On June 8, 2020, Robert T. “Bob” Prather of Manchester, TN, a great man,
husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather passed away to be with the
Lord.
Bob was born on August 19, 1941 in Somerset, KY and was one of 10 children
to his beloved parents, Howard and Ruth Prather.
Bob served his country in the US Army with a tour in Vietnam from 1967 –
1968. He then returned to work for Batesville Casket Company in Indiana
before transferring to Manchester in 1981. He retired from Batesville
after over 40 years of dedicated service in 2006.
Bob was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer and tremendous father. He also
enjoyed traveling with his wife Phyllis and brother Larry and his wife Nina.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ruth Todd Prather,
brothers, Jack, John and Gordon and sisters, Lucille, Mary and Gene;
stepdaughter, Stephanie Phillips.
Bob is survived and celebrated by his wife Phyllis Prather; son, Joey
Prather and his wife, Stephanie; brother, Larry Prather and his wife, Nina
and sisters, Judy Daulton and Olive Ann Clarizo and first wife, Joyce
Prather; grandchildren, Addison Grace Prather, Kelly Lynn Phillips and
Shauna Marie Davenport.
Bob lived a tremendously full life and brought smiles to everyone he knew
and will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral services will be 1:30 PM Thursday at the graveside in Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens with Minister Dale Prather officiating. Visitation: 11:00
AM – 1:00 PM Thursday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
