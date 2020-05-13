Robert “Scottie” Dale Howell of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, May
12, 2020 at his home at the age of 53. No services are scheduled.
Mr. Howell, a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, was the son of the late
Benjamin Franklin and Ida Masters Howell. He was a crane operator and
enjoyed working. He also enjoyed fishing and watching TV.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Benny Carl
Howell and sister, Elizabeth Dole.
He is survived by children, Rob Howell of Franklin County and Eric Howell
of McMinnville; brothers, Roger Howell (Alicia) of Tullahoma, Benjamin
Howell (Kim) of Lynchburg and Jim Brinkley of Virginia; sisters, Doris Red
of Arkansas, Christine Sisk of Cookeville and Florine Stewart (Jeff) of
Belvidere.
