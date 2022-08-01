A memorial visitation for Mr. Robert “Rob” Theodore Petersen, II, age 52 of Manchester, will be conducted from 5:00PM until 7:00PM, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Manchester Funeral Home. Mr. Petersen passed from this life on Monday, July 18, 2022, at his residence in Manchester, TN.
Rob was born in Manchester, TN, on April 27, 1970, the son of the late Robert and Andrea Petersen. He was a United States Air Force veteran, who enjoyed cycling, riding motorcycles, and rock climbing. In his free time you could find Rob hiking with his dogs at Old Stone Fort.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert, Sr. and Andrea Petersen. He is survived by his daughter, Amaryl Petersen; brother, Erik Petersen, Sr. (Kelley); sisters, Kristel Gainor (Rich), Amaryl Morie (Scott), and Andrea Ritchie (Dennis); multiple nieces and nephews.
