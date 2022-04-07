Robert Keith Bailey of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, April 6,
2022 at the age of 60. Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, April
9, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at
Union Grove Cemetery in Franklin County. The family will receive friends
on Saturday from 12 Noon until the service time.
Keith was the son of the late William Jackson and Mattie Bell Ray Bailey.
He was a jokester and loved to cut-up with everyone. Keith always had a big
smile on his face. He enjoyed playing golf and softball, bowling and
go-cart racing. He also was an avid angler and enjoyed fishing in
tournaments. He collected NASCAR memorabilia and was an avid Dale
Earnhardt fan. He also was an avid TN Titans and TN Vols football fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Johnny,
Riley, Roger Dale and Jimbo Bailey and sister, Brenda Gail Castleman.
Mr. Bailey is survived by his son, Brian Bailey (Meghan) of Lynchburg;
sisters, Ruth Limbough (Craig), Sandra Cyree and Penny Bailey, all of
Tullahoma and Tina Bailey of Lynchburg; adopted sister, Amy Wilson of
Lynchburg and grandchildren, Callie and Tori Beth Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
