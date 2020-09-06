Mr. Robert John Drahnovsky, 74, passed away Sunday
August 30, 2020 at McArthur Manor in Manchester, Tennessee. He was born in
New York City, New York on August 25, 1946.
He was a US Air Force Veteran of Vietnam and of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by his companion, Rose Marie Moore; son, Robert John
Drahnovsky Jr.; brother, Frank Drahnovsky.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday September 9, 2020 in the
Central Funeral Home chapel with Minister Steve Moore officiating with
burial to follow at 2:00 PM in the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Near Pegram, Tennessee.
Visitation: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Wednesday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com