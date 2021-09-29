Dr. Robert Hughes Kerce was born Nov 29, 1925 in
Bartow, Florida, and passed away on September 27, 2021. Dr. Kerce lived an
adventurous and full life. He was devoted (truly devoted) to his wife,
Elizabeth Stafford Kerce, to whom he was married on Aug 22, 1947 and to his
three daughters – the Kerce girls – Beth, Karen, and Linda. His sons-in-law
(Rick Chambers, David Browning, and David Elrod) also knew his love. In
later years, his joy was made complete by grandchildren (Jonathan and
Benjamin (Mallory) Laine; John (Jenna) Elrod; Kathryn Chambers Sanders; and
Rose Chambers) and great grandchildren (Isabelle, Adelle, and Benjamin
Laine, Brooklyn Chambers, Nora Elrod, and Lillian, Ashlyn, and Riley
Sanders). He is also survived by several dear nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dr. Kerce’s parents and siblings have all passed away, and he looked
forward to being with them again in heaven. Dr. Kerce and his family were
blessed by many kind caregivers and hospice workers in his final days – and
are especially thankful for their compassion. Dr. Kerce studied mechanical
engineering at Georgia Tech through the US Navy’s V12 program. He graduated
from there just as WWII ended and served ten years in the US Naval Reserve.
He came to Lipscomb in 1946 and served in numerous roles including band
director, assistant to the president, business manager and ultimately
taught mathematics for over fifty years. He was chair of the mathematics
department for many years and was named a Lipscomb Legend in 2002. Along
the way, he earned a Master of Science (MS) degree from Vanderbilt
University and his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in mathematics from George
Peabody College. Dr. Kerce also served as a minister and elder at numerous
churches of Christ. Among his longest tenures were service as pulpit
minister of the 11th Street Church of Christ in Nashville, as a shepherd at
Hillsboro Church of Christ in Nashville, and later as a shepherd at Main
St. Church of Christ in Manchester. Other churches Dr. Kerce served during
his over 50 years of ministry included Churches of Christ in Franklin, KY;
and in Tennessee: Allisona, Cane Creek, Carter’s Creek, Watertown, Green
Hill (near Mt. Juliet), Liberty, Pennington Bend, Park Avenue, and
Charlotte Avenue. After retirement from teaching, Dr. Kerce relived many
precious childhood experiences of visiting his Georgia relatives on their
farms by spending time on his own small farm in Manchester. He worked
tirelessly there, taking care of his cows, painting all that could be
painted, and using his John Deere tractor. His south Georgia relatives
cooked fried foods of every variety – and created memories that were with
him to the end. An avid camper and lover of the outdoors, Dr. Kerce and his
family spent countless vacations in tents and campers across Tennessee, in
the Smokies, and multiple tours across North America (with systematic
investigation of beaches and seafood restaurants). Boating and fishing were
great joys as well. The Kerce family seldom went camping alone and were
often accompanied by lifelong friends such as the Ralph Nance family. He
was a skilled water skier and was last spotted riding a jet ski in his
eighties. He took a special joy in sharing God’s creation with other
families, and camping trips and vacations often included an entourage of
close friends and dear co-worker’s families. Dr. Kerce was an aficionado of
food of all types but had a special place in his heart for A&W Root Beer,
Dairy Queen, and ice cream in general. He seemed to know by heart the
locations of every Dairy Queen and A&W Root Beer drive-in across the
southeastern US (at which he always stopped). He impacted countless lives
through his teaching in the classroom, from the pulpit, and sharing the
joys of the outdoors. His love for God was clearly evident and right behind
that came his love for his sweet wife Elizabeth. His family especially
remembers the sweet prayers he led at family gatherings. Although he will
be greatly missed by all who knew him, his influence will live on and
continue to bless our lives. Visitation with the family will be on Sunday,
October 3, 2021, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in
Manchester, TN. Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, October 3,
2021, at 3:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. In lieu of
flowers the family requests that donations be made to either the R.H. Kerce
Mathematics Scholarship at Lipscomb University or to the Churches of Christ
Disaster Relief Effort in Nashville.
