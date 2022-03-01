Robert G. Rainey of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, February 27, 2022
at the age of 92. Funeral Services are scheduled on Thursday, March 3, 2022
at 11 AM at Grace Baptist Church with burial to follow at Maplewood
Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from
5-8 PM at Grace Baptist Church and on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 10 AM
until the service time.
A native of Chapel Hill, TN, he was the son of the late Glenn and Alberta
Waggoner Rainey. He was a very active member of Grace Baptist Church. Mr.
Rainey was a handyman and could fix anything. He retired as a Machinist
from AEDC after 38 years of service. He enjoyed gardening and was know for
his tomatoes. He could grow anything. Mr. Rainey was also a storyteller
and enjoyed entertaining his family with stories.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of
66 years, Peggy Rainey; brother, James Rainey and sister, Dorothy Dorsett.
He is survived by sons, Donnie Rainey (Esther) of Estill Springs, Michael
Rainey of Tullahoma and David Rainey of Tullahoma; daughter, Tammie
Litchford (Michael) of Tullahoma; brother, Jerry Rainey (Patricia) of
Lynchburg; grandchildren, Stephanie Parris (Trey) of Tullahoma, Eddie
Rainey (Emily) of Tullahoma and Natasha Rainey (Fiancé, Rick Schroeder) of
LaVergne and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to the Grace Baptist Church Building Fund or Gideon’s
International.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.