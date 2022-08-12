Mr. Robert Frederick Davis, age 78, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Manchester, TN. Robert was born in Miami, FL to his late parents Robert F. Davis and Louise Linton Powell Davis. He is survived by his daughter, Kristi Nicole Davis (Jason) Huskey; grandchildren, Kylee Larisa Huskey and Kasen Lee Huskey.
Robert’s parents owned a small store in a suburb of Miami where he learned the value of hard work and attention to detail. He went on to learn about computers and electronics and became what was known as a “hot suit case” travelling the world working on main frame computers during the first part of his career. When his daughter was born he began work as a computer technician at AEDC from the early eighties until he retired in 2006. He was always a resourceful person and wanted to take care of things himself. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t try to figure out for himself. When he found an interest he went full steam, from darkroom photography to getting his locksmith certification in 1987, all the way to camping overnight with his daughter on many occasions to help her collect Beanie Babies. Robert had a servant’s heart and loved helping others who truly needed it. He also enjoyed riding his Honda motorcycle across the country and dearly loved hiking, having hiked the entire Appalachian Trail and about 1900 miles of PCT under the trail name “Santa’s Helper”. He was an avid roller skater and loved doing anything he could to help or spend time with his family.
Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made in Mr. Davis’ name to either Tennessee Trails Association, PO Box 41446, Nashville, TN 37204-1446 or The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, PO Box 807, Harper’s Ferry, WV 25425.
