Robert F. Holt, of Lynchburg, passed this life on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the age of 61. The family will welcome friends for visitation on Sunday, May 2 from 4PM until 8PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 3 at 1PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Lynchburg Cemetery.
Mr. Holt was the son of the late Glenn Woodson and Barbara Woodson Holt. He proudly served our country as a soldier in the United States Army and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Holt was a hard worker and enjoyed vacationing at the beach, cooking, and baking. He was a loving husband to his wife, Becky, and a wonderful father to their three children. Together they enjoyed watching their children and grandchildren play ball.
In addition to his devoted wife, Becky, he is survived by his sons, Zack Pirtle and Joshua Holt; daughter, Brandy (Eric) Brandon; grandsons, Hayden Carter, Bryson Carter, Hudson Brandon.
