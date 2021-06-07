Robert “Bobby” Edwin Hill, age 74, went to be with his heavenly father
Monday, June 7, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born February 17,
1947 in Gouverneur, New York to the late Edwin and Harriett Hill. Bobby
was a very outgoing, loving person that had a great sense of humor. He
loved children, animals and watching John Wayne movies. His family
remembers him as an active walker that enjoyed a good steak and baked
potato.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Alice Hill; son, Gordon Parker; daughters,
Tracy Parker and Jeaneen Hills; brother, Kenneth “Kenny” Hill; sister, Anna
Williams; grandchildren, Robert Hills, Leanna Massey, Jason Williams,
Samuel Johnson, and Michael Coy Parker; great-grandchildren, Logan Massey
and Liam Massey; niece, Daneen Scoggins and nephew, Michael Williams
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.