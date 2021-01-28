Robert “Bob” Pepper, passed away on January 24th, 2021 in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Covid-19 took him from his loving family far too soon. He is survived by his wife, Joan Pepper, son, Josh Pepper, daughter, Jessica Tunjic, and her husband, Zoran Tunjic; siblings Ethel Hendrickson, John Pepper, Carolyn Wood, and Richard Pepper. He is preceded in death by parents William and Helen Pepper, and his sister, Grace Wills. Bob was born in Washington, Iowa on June 9th, 1951. He married his best friend, Joan Pepper on October 6th, 1984 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They raised two wonderful children with love and a sense of responsibility for the future. “Clean your plate” and “save your money” still rings true in their ears. Employed by Amana/Goodman for 46 years, Bob was a skilled draftsman and engineer, nicknamed “Doc” by his Amana friends. His talents in woodworking were constantly shared with friends and family. Bob loved being outdoors and spending time with his family: boating, camping, and trying to fish. Bob was an avid blood donor, and his family will fondly remember his extensive collection of blood donor t-shirts. He was a lifelong dedicated Catholic. Bob will be missed, we mourn not only his unexpected death, but the years left he so richly deserved. A graveside service will be held January 31, 2021 at 2:30pm at Rose Hill Memorial Garden with Father Stephen Klasek officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Bob’s memory be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 304 West Grizzard Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Robert “Bob” Pepper
