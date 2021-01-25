Robert A Kretzschmar of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, January 25,
2021 at his residence at the age of 58. No services are scheduled.
A native of Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Fred and Rhoda Dennet
Kretzschmar. He was a U S Navy veteran and enjoyed being outdoors playing
golf and tennis and boating. He also enjoyed traveling.
Mr. Kretzschmar is survived by his wife, Jamie Kretzschmar of Tullahoma;
sons, Robert A. Kretzschmar Jr (Cali) of Louisiana and Christopher
Kretzschmar (Stephenie) of El Paso, TX; daughters, Sarah and Emily
Kretzschmar, both of Sansgar, IA; brother, John Kretzschmar (Krystal) of
Raleigh, NC; sister, Susan Buckley (Michael) of Murfreesboro and three
grandchildren.
