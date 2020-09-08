Robbie N. Talley, a native of Fayetteville, passed this life on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 67. Service information is incomplete at this time.
Mrs. Talley was the daughter of the late Robert and Jennie Jennings and was a member of The Kingdom Hall in Fayetteville. She enjoyed hobbies such as sewing, needlepoint, cooking, and working on crossword puzzles. She loved her family and friends and always had a story to tell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, John Henry Talley and son, Michael Talley.
She is survived by son, John Talley (Rhonda) of Taft, TN; daughters, Victoria Austin (Michael) of Meridianville, AL and Terrie Hardin (Calvin) of Madison, TN; daughter-in-law, Brandi Talley of Tullahoma; brothers, Bobby Emmons (Pam) of Fayetteville, Stanley Emmons (Tina) of Mulberry, Steve Emmons (Vickie) of Mulberry; sisters, Regina Payne and Sherry Strong, both of Fayetteville; granddaughters Dakota and Destini Talley of Tullahoma; and a host of other grandchildren and great grandchildren.
