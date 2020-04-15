*Robbie Garner Williamson of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, April
14, 2020 at her residence at the age of 62. Memorial Services will be
scheduled at a later date.*
*Mrs. Williamson was born in the Panama Canal region of Panama, the
daughter of Robert and Barbara Winters Pate of Tullahoma. She was a member
of St. Barnabas’ Episcopal Church and was very involved in the Outreach
program. She also volunteered with CASA Works as a child advocate. Mrs.
Williamson loved to travel and she traveled all over the world. She also
enjoyed art. Family was very important to her and she was a Grandmother and
“Mimi” to many children. She also loved her pets.*
*In addition to her parents, she is survived by husband, Mark Williamson of
Tullahoma; sons, Shane Garner (Katie) of Murfreesboro and Aaron Garner of
Tullahoma; daughters, Tiffany Garner of Tullahoma and Sierra Williamson of
Jacksonville, FL; brothers, Frankie Pate (Sherrie) of Pelham and Byron Pate
(Milecia) of Norfolk, VA; sister, Hope Kimble (Jeff) of Tullahoma and
grandchildren, Lily and Holden Gruber, Bre and Nick Garner, Billy and
Coleman Ivins and Gabrielle Garner.*
*In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her honor to CASA Works, 1301 E Carroll Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.*