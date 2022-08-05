Mr. Ro Adams, age 54, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Mr. Adams was born in Manchester, TN, to his late parents, Earl Adams and Patricia Lynn. He worked with LKQ for 20 years in sales. Mr. Adams loved the outdoors, Chevrolet trucks, and loved serving the Hillsboro community in any way he could. He loved caring for and helping people no matter who you were. Mr. Adams was generous with his time and he never met a stranger.
Mr. Adams is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tracey Adams; son, Zach Adams; sisters, Earlene (Ricky) Henley, Paulene Adams, and Colene Cutshaw; mother-in-law, Sue Simmons; aunt, Betty Adams Rodriguez; dog, Dottie and Tater.
Visitation with the family will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2:00pm from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Adam Cutshaw officiating. Burial will follow at Winton Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN.
At the request of the family, they would like for everyone in attendance to dress in casual attire, no formal wear.
