Rita Ann McClelland of Winchester passed this life on June 16, 2021 at
Vanderbilt Hospital at the age of 68. No services are planned at this time.
Rita was a native of Solana Beach, California. She enjoyed camping, being
outdoors and going to yard sales. She also enjoyed working on crafts and
spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, David McClelland; son, Harold Ray Burnett
II; daughters, Alice Marie Sumrall-Hillis (Jarod), Tammy Lynn Gray (Joel);
brothers, George Baxter (Debbie), Henry Baxter (Karen); sisters, Alice
Thomas, Margaret Kellett (Rick); ten grandchildren and seven
great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.