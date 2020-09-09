Rima F Hoyne of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, September 5, 2020
at Tennova Harton Hospital at the age of 66 years. No services are
scheduled at this time.
Rima was the daughter of the late H N and Mary Ruth Martin. She grew up in
Tullahoma and was “Little Miss Tullahoma” in 1956 at the age of 3. She was
a 1971 graduate of Tullahoma High School. She was a member of Highland
Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, listening to music, playing rook and
scrabble and traveling. She enjoyed remembering the good times she had
growing up with cousins and other family members doing fun activities such
as camping and fishing. She also enjoyed watching her two sons play
baseball while they were growing up.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Brian Hoyne.
Mrs. Hoyne is survived by her husband, Michael Hoyne of Tullahoma; son,
Chad Hoyne of Manchester; brother, Michael Martin (Hilda) of Tullahoma;
mother-in-law, Elaine Hoyne of Tucson, AZ; sister-in-law, Lisa Rempe of
Tucson, AZ and grandchild, Connor Hoyne.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor
to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St.
Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.