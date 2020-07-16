Rilla Dean Conner of Fayetteville passed this life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Lincoln County Medical Center at the age of 81. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Mrs. Conner, a native of Lincoln County, was the daughter of the late Mack and Willie Mai Thomas Brown. She was a member at Oak Hill Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling.
She is survived by sons, Tim Conner and Bill (Jennifer) Conner; brother, Jerry (Sheila) Brown; sister, Marie Bolles; grandchildren, Richard Conner and Justice Conner; great-grandchildren, Bella Conner and Olivia Conner.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com