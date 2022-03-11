Mr. Ricky Leon Espy, age 65, of Beechgrove, TN,
passed from this life on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Manchester, TN.
Mr. Espy was born in Coffee Co., TN to his late parents Herbert Espy and
Mattie Green Espy. He was a factory worker for Nissan for many years. In
addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Thurman
Espy, Louis Espy Collins, and James Espy.
Mr. Espy is survived by a brother, Jesse Espy and many other extended
family.
Visitation with the family will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, from
5:00pm until 7:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN.
Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com