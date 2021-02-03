Ricky J Shumake of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, February 2, 2021
at Manchester Health Care Center at the age of 65. No services are
scheduled.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late Harl and Laura Whipple
Shumake. He enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren
and watching old westerns and wrestling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Thomas
“Tommy” Shumake and sisters, Bobbie Young, Nancy Tucker and Helen Waldrop.
He is survived by sons, Bobby Lowe, Adrian Sordelet and Tyler Glanzman;
daughters, Kristin Shoemake and Angela Daniels; brother Glen Shumake; eight
grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
