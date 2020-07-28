Ricky Dale Watson Jr of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, July 25,
2020 at his residence at the age of 36 years. Memorial Services will be
scheduled at a later time.
Ricky was born in Sewanee, TN on April 20, 1984. He enjoyed being with his
friends and family, riding four wheelers and tinkering with small engines.
He is survived by his father, Ricky Dale Watson Sr and his wife, Lucinda of
Manchester; Mother, Donna Lynn Bradford Watson of Tullahoma; brothers,
Matthew and Billy Medley, both of Manchester and Mitchell Medley and his
wife, Tabitha of Summertown; and sisters, Cecilia Medley of Tullahoma,
Patricia Medley of Pelham and Delynn Watson and her fiancé’, Josh Lepage of
Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
