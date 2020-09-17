Richard “Todd” Journey of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday,
September 16 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 51. A “Celebration
of Life” gathering is scheduled for Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2-4 PM
at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Todd, a native of Vienna, GA, was the son of the late Huey Journey and the
late Sylvia Caldwell Jackson. He enjoyed playing pool and was an avid AL
Crimson Tide football fan. He loved being with family and friends,
collecting knives and riding motorcycles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, David
Harper and sister, Deborah Holmes.
He is survived by son, Richard Journey (Amber) of Tullahoma; daughter,
Hannah Journey (Timothy Haas) of Tullahoma; brothers, Ray Holmes (Jill) of
Dallas, TX, Rodney Holmes of Oyster Creek, TX and Albert Journey (Vicki) of
Moody, AL and six grandchildren.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.