Richard T Taylor of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, October 15,
2020 at his residence at the age of 73. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Tuesday, October 20 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family
will receive friends and family on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 5 – 8 PM.
A native of Winchester, he was the son of the late Elmer and Flora Taylor.
He enjoyed watching wrestling, tinkering with old cars and lawn mowers,
playing poker and building things with wood matchsticks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Richard “Jr”
Taylor; granddaughter, Cherry McGowan and eight brothers and sisters.
He is survived by wife, Kathaleen Taylor of Tullahoma; sons, Tony Taylor of
Indiana, Jeff Taylor (Cindy) of Indiana, Michael Stokes (Judy) of Dayton,
TN; daughter, Cindy Long (Charles) of Hendersonville; brother, Kenneth
Taylor of Tennessee; sister, Aileen Duncan ( Danny) of Fayetteville:
grandchildren, Elizabeth Hegwood (Kevin), Cindy Harrell (Jake McMurty) of
Tullahoma, Maykala Harrell (Matthew Hare) of Hendersonville, Serenity
Harrell of Hendersonville, Alexander Brown of Hendersonville, T J Taylor of
Murfreesboro, Amber and Kylee Stokes, both of Cleveland, Barbara Taylor
(Austin) of Indiana and Johnny Taylor of Indiana and twelve great
grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
