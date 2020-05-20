Richard “Max” D. Maxwell of Estill Springs passed this life on Monday, May
18, 2020 at Tennova – Harton Hospital at the age of 64. Funeral services
are scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mt. View Cemetery in
McMinnville. Visitation
with the family will be from 11 AM until the service time.
Mr. Maxwell, a native of McMinnville, was a U S Army veteran and served as
an Airborne Ranger during the Vietnam war. Mr. Maxwell was a mechanic and
was trained as a transmission specialist. He loved being outdoors and
enjoyed fishing, camping and boating. He enjoyed reading and learning and
especially had an interest in astrology, physics, space and stars. “He was
a very special person”
He is survived by brother, Gilbert “Butch” Maxwell (Mary) of McMinnville;
cousins, Dean Womack of Crosby, TX; Donna Brown, Anita Gerdom (George) and
Linda Wanamaker (Jim), all of McMinnville and many nieces, nephews and
friends.
