Mr. Richard Lee Arrington, Jr. age 66 years, 2 months, and 23 days, passed
away at his home on July 4 ,2020. As per Mr. Arrington’s request, he will
be cremated, and no services will be held.
Richard, or “Jr.” as he is known by his family, was born on April 11, 1954,
to the late Richard Lee, Sr. and Bertha Gladys Taylor Arrington in Chicago,
IL.
He loved drawing, coin collecting, gardening, and all kinds of animals,
especially his chickens.
Jr. is survived by his sister, Debra Arrington; cousins, Sherry Crosno and
her family, Carol Williams and her family, David and Julie Williams and
their family, Michael, and Jim Arrington; Uncle John and Aunt Betty Jean
Torrones.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Arrington family.