Mr. Richard Keith Tomlin, age 56, of Manchester, TN,
passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Tomlin was born in Fayetteville, TN, to his parents Jack McKinley
Tomlin and Annie Lou Frame Tomlin. He was a full time Army National
Guardsman, ranking as Sergeant First Class, where he served in Iraq for 1
year. Mr. Tomlin worked at Bridgestone for 28 years before retiring from
there. He loved playing golf with his two sons, watching The Andy Griffith
Show, chicken farming and loved doing yardwork trying to make his lawn look
the best. In earlier years, Mr. Tomlin volunteered his time as a coach to
ball leagues, which included coaching his two sons. He had a huge heart,
was a humble person, and loved his family dearly. Mr. Tomlin was preceded
in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Louise Tomlin and Rufus and Mary
Jane Frame.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Tomlin is survived by his wife of 30 years,
Rebecca Tomlin; two sons, Benjamin Tomlin and Matt (Olivia) Tomlin; two
brothers, Darrell Tomlin and John (Melissa) Tomlin; half-brothers, Randy
and Doug Neely; sisters, Jackie (Bill) Nelms and Melody Brown;
grandchildren, Ibi Ezell and Ella Grace Tomlin; several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 4:00pm
until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 2:00pm in the chapel of
Central Funeral Home in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research
Hospital.