Richard J. Ferlito, formerly of Estill Springs, passed this life on Monday,
May 30, 2022 at his residence at Brookdale Assisted Living, at the age of
88. No services are scheduled.
Mr. Ferlito, a native of New York, was the son of the late Samuel and Mary
Drake Ferlito. He was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict (1953-1955),
serving in the U S Army Signal Corps. He was the Highway Superintendent
for the state of New York and was a member of the NYS-Pistol Club and the
VFW. He also raised Belgium Draft Horses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean
Ferlito; brothers, William and John and sisters, Shirley, Sharon, Rose and
Jean.
He is survived by sister, Serena Sweet of Texas and several nieces and
nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.