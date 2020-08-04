Richard D. Moorehead of Nashville, formerly of Fayetteville, passed this life on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 59. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:00PM at Lebanon Cemetery, with Rev. James Barnes officiating.
Mr. Moorehead was the son of Robert and Faye Moorehead of Fayetteville. He is best remembered as a family man. He was very close to his family and enjoyed when everyone got together for family meals, especially when his mom made his favorite chocolate pie. His granddaughters brought him great joy, as did his fur babies, Murf and Doogie. Mr. Moorehead spent a great deal of time riding his Harley and enjoyed time spent in the mountains. He never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went.
He was preceded in death by son, Ben Jourdan.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Faye Moorehead; wife, Lisa Moorehead; step-son, Cory Jourdan; brothers, Steve and John Moorehead; sister, Alicia Moorehead; granddaughters, Rosalyn, Gia, and Laly Jourdan; several nieces and nephews.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
Richard D. Moorehead
Richard D. Moorehead of Nashville, formerly of Fayetteville, passed this life on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 59. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:00PM at Lebanon Cemetery, with Rev. James Barnes officiating.