Richard Allan Leverton, age 70 of Manchester, was born on January 26, 1952, in Lodi, OH, to the late Marion and Esther Fetherolf. He was one of sixteen children, thirteen of which preceded him in death. “Rich”, as he was fondly known as by family and friends, was employed for the City of Manchester Street Department for many years. Rich had a great love for fast driving hotrods and attending the local classic car shows.
Rich is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Carol Ann Whiting Leverton; children; Herb Leverton (Sue), Carl Swain, Archie Leverton, Buzz Stiles (Wendy), James Stiles, and Tricia Rhame; four grandchildren, Herbie, Jennifer, Kris, and Laura; 8 great grandchildren, Riylie, Kadance, Owen, Aurora, Dysis, Parker, Cody, and Adam; three remaining siblings; several extended family members and a host of friends.
As per Rich’s request, cremation was chosen; there will be a Celebration of Life held in memory of Rich, for family and friends, at the family home, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 1 – 3 PM.
