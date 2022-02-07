Funeral services for Mr. Rice Estle Adams, Jr., age 66 of Manchester, will be conducted on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 10 AM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Ragsdale Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, February 9, from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Adams passed away at his home on Sunday, February 6, 2022.
Rice was born on February 23, 1955, to the late Rice Estle Sr. and Willa Dean Vann Adams, in Manchester. He was a construction worker for McMahan Construction. Rice enjoyed fishing, woodworking, farming, and gardening.
Rice is survived by his son, John Adams and his wife, Cyndal; daughter, Mary Beth Duckett and her husband, Andrew; grandchildren, Hayden and Adleigh Jenkins, and Fintan Rice Adams; special friends and caretakers, Abby & Marty Kellums and Wendy Overeem; and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Adams family.