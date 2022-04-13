Rex Thomas Broadrick, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, April 12 th , 2022 at his home at the age of 63. Rex was born in Manchester to the late Ross Broadrick and Wilma Jean Reynolds Broadrick who survives. During his life, he worked as a Contractor for R.B.S. Restoration. In addition to his father, Rex was preceded in death by two brothers, Ron and Rick Broadrick. He is survived by two sons, Travis Broadrick and Dakota Broadrick; two daughters, Melissa Broadrick and Trisha Broadrick; his mother, Wilma Jean Broadrick; two brothers, Randy and Russell Broadrick; and grandchildren, Alaina, Harper, Liam and Cara. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 15 th , 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 16 th , 2022 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Harold Partin officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.