Funeral services for Revia Carol Simmons, age 57 of Manchester, will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Living Water Pentecostal Church in Manchester with Pastor Rick Clouse officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Hill Cemetery in Hillsboro, Tennessee.
Visitation with the family will also be held at the church on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm
Ms. Simmons passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Thomas West in Nashville.
Gowen-Smith Chapel in Shelbyville is assisting the family.