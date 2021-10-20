Renee Gowen of Tullahoma passed this life Sunday, October 17, 2021 at
Vanderbilt Wilson Hospital in Lebanon at the age of 55. Funeral Services
are scheduled for Saturday, October 23rd at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The
family will receive friends from 12 PM until service time.
Mrs. Gowen, a native of Winchester, was the daughter of the late Billy
Wayne and Billie Bean Anderton. She enjoyed going shopping, cooking and
most of all, being with her grandchildren. Fall and Halloween was her
favorite season and the family encourages anyone who would like to honor
her to dress up in their Halloween costumes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother,
Christopher Anderton.
She is survived by son, Steven Dakota Gowen of Manchester; daughter, Ashley
Davidson (Nick) of Tullahoma; brothers, Gerald Anderton of Hillsboro and
Robbie Anderton of Tullahoma and grandchildren, Tristen Wayne Kimes, Olivia
Sue Davidson and Sophia Grace Davidson.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made
in her honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.