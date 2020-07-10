Rena Sue Land of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family at the age of 67. Mrs. Land was born in Manchester to the late Ira and Susie Pelham Ellsworth, Sr. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Land is preceded in death by one sister, Mary Lee England; and two brothers, Ira Ellsworth Jr, and John Perry Ellsworth. She is survived by her loving daughter, Katherine Brinkley and her husband Jeremy; two sisters, Brenda March, and Cherry Smith; and four grandchildren, Kasen and Austin Brinkley, Maey Hensley, and Morgan Underwood. Visitation for Mrs. Land will be held on Sunday, July 12th, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home with a funeral service to immediately follow at 7:00pm with Bro. Tim McGehee officiating. A graveside service will take place on Monday, July 13th at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Morrison at 11:00am. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Rena’s memory be made to Caris Hospice at www.carishealthcare.com.
Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Rena Sue Land
