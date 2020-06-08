Rebecca Lynn “Becky” Gunn. 69 passed away Thursday,
June 4, 2020 at St. Thomas West in Nashville. Ms. Gunn was a retired
secretary for the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and attended Ashbury
Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Willis B. and Majorie Dryer
Hendren. She is survived by her husband Richard Gunn; son Richard Brandon
Gunn (Ashley); stepdaughter Andrea Renee’ Gunn; and grandchildren Maggie
Lynn Gunn and Lawson Cooper Gunn, Samuel Rasner and Gracie Rasner,
father-in-law L.C, Gunn
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 11, at 7:00 PM at Central
Funeral Home in Manchester, Tennessee with the family receiving visitors
from 5-7 PM.