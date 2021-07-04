Graveside services for Ms. Rebecca Louise “Becky” Huggins, age 71 of
Manchester, will be conducted on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 2 PM in the
Hillsboro Memorial cemetery. Becky passed away on Friday at her home after
an extended illness.
Becky was born on February 18, 1950, in Manchester to the late James and
Alline Ring Oldfield. After her retirement from Batesville, she worked as a
stock clerk for Kangaroo in Manchester.
In addition to her parents, Becky is preceded in death by her grandparents,
Willie & Lillian Ring. She is survived by her son, Randall Harrell (Amanda
Garant); grandchildren, Gary Wayne Harrell and Jeffrey Tyler Harrell and
his wife, Kristin; great grandson, Jaxon Ray Harrell; sisters, Barbara Dyer
and Linda Maree; daughter-in-law, Theresa Lynn Martin, several nieces,
nephews, and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Huggins family.