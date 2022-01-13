Rebecca Faye Copeland, age 54 of Manchester, Tennessee, slipped the bonds
of the earth on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at her residence in Manchester,
TN to touch the face of God following an extended illness. She was born
November 24, 1967 in Chicago, IL to Linda Rice – Jones and Ron Rice –
Crawford. She became disabled in an auto accident several years ago and
wasn’t able to continue working. She had held several different jobs during
her lifetime. She made friends with everyone she met, but if you made her
mad you would feel her full wrath of anger. She was of the Baptist faith
and when she was able she would attend service a the Lincoln Heights
Baptist Church where her family attends. She enjoyed spending time with her
two daughters and two grandsons as well as other members of her family and
close friends. She enjoyed watching football (Alabama) and spending time
outdoors, fishing, listening to country music and playing video games. She
is survived by two daughters; Amanda (Chuck) Anderson of Tullahoma, TN and
Christina (Thomas) Hastings and two grandsons of Manchester, TN as well as
her mother Linda Rice – Jones of Tullahoma, TN and one sister Rhonda Felts
of Manchester, TN and Marc Rice of Hillsboro, TN as well as several nieces
and nephews and other family members and many friends.
It was Becky’s wish to be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held on
Saturday, January 22nd at 11:00 AM at the Lincoln Heights Baptist Church at
1605 East Lincoln Street in Tullahoma. Visitation with the family will be
on the same day from 9:00 AM to service time at 11:00 AM with Bro. Daniel
Boyd (her uncle) officiating. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations can be
made to the Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in her memory to pay for her
service.