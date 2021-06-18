Raymond Robert “Cob” Baker, age 70 of Manchester, was born on May 26, 1951, to the late Eldie Newton and Mary Elizabeth Brady Baker, in Manchester. He was a farmer and of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed fishing and “riding around”.
In addition to his parents, “Cob” is preceded in death by one son-in-law, Charles Marshall. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ruby Joyce Myers Baker; two daughters, Stephanie Davis and her husband, Gene, and Stacey Marshall; two grandchildren, Raymond Lee Baker and Zachery Marshall; brother, Danny Baker; sister, Carolyn Willaby; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
“Cob” passed away on Wednesday, June 16th at his home after an extended illness. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for “Cob” at the Deadman Park in Manchester. For information, please call Stephanie at 931-808-3452. If no answer, please leave a message.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Baker family.