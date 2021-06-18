Raymond Robert “Cob” Baker

Raymond Robert “Cob” Baker, age 70 of Manchester, was born on May 26, 1951, to the late Eldie Newton and Mary Elizabeth Brady Baker, in Manchester. He was a farmer and of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed fishing and “riding around”. 

In addition to his parents, “Cob” is preceded in death by one son-in-law, Charles Marshall. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ruby Joyce Myers Baker; two daughters, Stephanie Davis and her husband, Gene, and Stacey Marshall; two grandchildren, Raymond Lee Baker and Zachery Marshall; brother, Danny Baker; sister, Carolyn Willaby; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. 

“Cob” passed away on Wednesday, June 16th at his home after an extended illness. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for “Cob” at the Deadman Park in Manchester. For information, please call Stephanie at 931-808-3452. If no answer, please leave a message.

Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Baker family.