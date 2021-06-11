Raymond G Stephens of Estill Springs passed this life on Thursday, June 10,
2021 at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 68. Funeral Services are scheduled
for Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 3 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester. The family
will receive friends on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 5 – 8 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mr. Stephens, a native of Chicago, was the son of the late Darlene and John
Ziemba. He was a U S Air Force veteran and enjoyed camping, boating and
bowling. He was an avid Cubs Baseball and Titans Football fan and when he
was younger he enjoyed racing stock cars.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diana Stephens of Estill Springs; sons,
Luke Stephen (Lorena) of Tullahoma, Cory Stephens (Caitlin) of Chattanooga
and Shawn Barnes (Pamela) of Hillsboro; daughters, Erin Gray (Eric) and
Tiffany Taylor (Marcus), both of Tullahoma; sisters, Reece Henkle (Lonnie)
of Iola, KS, Jackie Omerkov (Gary) of Jacksonville, FL, Jolyn Brown (Dale)
of Miami, FL and Cathi Alonzo of Chicago; grandchildren, Isabel, Alyssa,
Genia, Layla, Landen, Jacob and Daniel Stephens, Jericho and Kendra Barnes,
Mark Gray (Schiler), Hayley McMahan, Kaydence Gray and Ronan and Lily
Taylor and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.