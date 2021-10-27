Ray Farless of Christiana passed this life on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at
Manchester Healthcare Center at the age of 75. No services are scheduled.
Mr. Farless, a native of Bedford County, was the son of the late Kacy
Raymond and Ollie Burks Farless. Ray enjoyed fishing and farming and in the
last few years working Jigsaw puzzles with his wife, Daisy.
In addition to his wife, Daisy Farless of Christiana, Mr. Farless is
survived by sons, Tony and Johnny Farless, both of Tullahoma, John Church
of Manchester and Matthew Church of Unionville; daughters, Jessie Farless
of Tullahoma and Amy Stephens of Normandy; brother, Raymond Farless of
Manchester; sisters, Linda Crosslin of Shelbyville and Charlotte Jones and
Myrtle Cooper, both of Murfreesboro and eight grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.